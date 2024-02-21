More footage of The work to evacuate captured Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment from Avdeevka.
This time the trophies were a stuck M113 and an abandoned BMP-1.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.