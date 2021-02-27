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Schools PRESSURE Parents To Get Kids TESTED
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10 views • February 27, 2021
Parents need to be taking more responsibility if they are not happy with what is expected of their kids in while in school.
The government appear to have authorised psychos to write an send out letters to parents with regimented instructions of what there lids must comply with etc. The WEARING MASKS AND BEING TESTED IS NOT MANDATORY.
IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY WITH ANYTHING YOU READ, Don't sign the consent form.
The government appear to have authorised psychos to write an send out letters to parents with regimented instructions of what there lids must comply with etc. The WEARING MASKS AND BEING TESTED IS NOT MANDATORY.
IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY WITH ANYTHING YOU READ, Don't sign the consent form.
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