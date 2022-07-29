Patriot Games | Ep II - The Intelligence Community (IC)

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Patriot Games Gregg Phillips Episode II
The Intelligence Community (IC) is made up of 18 elements that each focus on different aspects of a common mission. Dr. Sebastian Gorka has deep knowledge of the inter-workings of the IC. In this episode of Patriot Games, Dr. Gorka shares the who, what, when, why, and where of the IC. We learn what works and doesn’t work as we seek to build the Ground Fusion Center.
https://www.sebgorka.com/
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