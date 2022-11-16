Create New Account
ST. MICHAEL - This is a small warning before the great and final profanation
Rick Langley
Published 12 days ago

This is a small warning before the great and final profanation*

*profanation

prŏf″ə-nā′shən
noun
The act or an instance of profaning; desecration.
The act of violating sacred things, or of treating them with contempt or irreverence; desecration: as, the profanation of the Lord's day; the profanation of a sanctuary.


[People of God, because of having decided to move further away from Divine Love, and in conjunction with the sign of the past blood moon, this chastisement is announced to you: the abominable desolation of the Church of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ]

What is different about the Antichrist is that he will announce the supposed “miracles” that he will do. You know full well that they will not be miracles, but works of evil: he will make use of demons so as to appear to raise someone from the dead. IT IS THEREFORE URGENT THAT YOU KNOW OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST DIRECTLY FROM HOLY SCRIPTURE: IN THIS WAY YOU WILL RECOGNIZE HIM AND NOT BE DECEIVED.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5391-this-is-a-small-warning-before-the-great-and-final-profanation/




Keywords
last daysst michaelthe antichristsigns and wondersfinal profanationour king and lord jesus christ

