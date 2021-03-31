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RUSSIA PRODUCED COVID VACCINE FOR ANIMALS
THE LAST DAYS
THE LAST DAYS
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192 views • March 31, 2021
So I came across this story today about Russia having found a vaccine that they say is suitable for animals, and they will begin mass producing it in April. They say they have been trialing it since October and deem it to be safe and effective.

But I doubt it is safe or effective, I have heard that they had to skip animal trials for the covid vaccines, because in all the trials the animals died.

So when this vaccine gets mandated for houshold pets, and I am sure it will, it will be a sad day for our beloved pets. This news story puts me in mind of: Hosea 4:3

"Therefore the land mourns, And everyone who lives in it languishes Along with the animals of the field and the birds of the sky, And even the fish of the sea disappear." - Hosea 4:3
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vaccinescovidpet vaccines
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