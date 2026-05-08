BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inside Bilderberg: The Hidden War for the New World Order w/ Dan Dicks
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
790 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
239 views • 4 days ago

Every year, 130 of the world's most powerful people slip into a hotel, lock the doors, and plan the future of humanity. No press, no minutes, no accountability. This year they did it two months early, and almost nobody showed up to ask why. I sat down with Dan Dicks of Press for Truth, one of the only independent journalists on earth who shows up outside that hotel year after year, camera in hand, asking the questions the mainstream media refuses to ask. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

Keywords
podcastbrighteoncontent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

The Edge of Survival: A manifesto for the blade and the soul

Belle Carter
ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

ICE Expands Operations Into More Than 40 States as Tom Homan Confirms Major Hiring Surge

Morgan S. Verity
The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

The Coming Migration Tsunami: How Global Famine Will Reshape the World by 2027

Mike Adams
Why I&#8217;m Sounding the Alarm on America&#8217;s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Why I’m Sounding the Alarm on America’s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages

Mike Adams
Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Israel Says Ceasefire Void If Hamas Refuses to Disarm

Garrison Vance
Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker&#8217;s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against &#8220;Crossing Red Lines&#8221;

Chinese Embassy Condemns Israeli Lawmaker’s Visit to Taiwan Region, Warns Against “Crossing Red Lines”

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy