Biden Using Public Schools to Inject Young Children With COVID Shots

Joe Biden and the Deep State-controlled federal government, egged on by population control zealots such as Bill Gates, are using government schools to inject children ages 5 to 11 with experimental COVID jabs, despite the known and unknown risks and the fact that children are at virtually no risk from COVID, warned The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind the Deep State. According to Biden, the feds now have injections to target every single American child 5-years old and over--and those children and their families will be targeted in a federally backed campaign deploying "trusted messengers." The campaign targeting children comes as the administration released its unconstitutional mandate targeting adults working in companies with over 100 employees. And yet, despite all of the pressure and lawless coercion, over 40 percent of Americans have steadfastly refused to take the shot. Newman also shows a recent clip from Sen. Ron Johnson exposing adverse reactions to the shot, and a whistleblower from the Army exposing the potentially deadly reactions being experienced by members of the U.S. military. Alex concludes by urging parents to resist and get their children out of public schools.