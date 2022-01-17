© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CITY OF SCOTTSDALE FORCES MIDDLE WORKING CLASS TO PAY FOR RICH PLAYING GOLF AND BLOCKING SIDEWALKS
Follow
0
Share
Report
70 views • January 17, 2022
I was walking around uber rich Scottsdale and was forced to walk into the street and almost be hit by the numerous BMWs, Landrovers Mercedes(apparently most of these rich, entitled trust fund snobs aren't patriots not buying American vehicles).
This was because the City of Scottsdale is using taxpayer $$ to subsidize a golf tournament for rich a holes who shipped most of our jobs to China.
While the criminal estsblishment tries to incite a race war, its even glaringly obvious to the sheeple that the .01 percent global richest stole trillions(from the middle, working class and small business people) in the biggest theft in world history.
The Great Reset, race baiting and even the scamdemic is about diversion from the biggest crime in history performed by global cartel owners and their federal reserve counterfeiting system which is now pushing inflation through the roof.
This was because the City of Scottsdale is using taxpayer $$ to subsidize a golf tournament for rich a holes who shipped most of our jobs to China.
While the criminal estsblishment tries to incite a race war, its even glaringly obvious to the sheeple that the .01 percent global richest stole trillions(from the middle, working class and small business people) in the biggest theft in world history.
The Great Reset, race baiting and even the scamdemic is about diversion from the biggest crime in history performed by global cartel owners and their federal reserve counterfeiting system which is now pushing inflation through the roof.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.