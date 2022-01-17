CITY OF SCOTTSDALE FORCES MIDDLE WORKING CLASS TO PAY FOR RICH PLAYING GOLF AND BLOCKING SIDEWALKS

I was walking around uber rich Scottsdale and was forced to walk into the street and almost be hit by the numerous BMWs, Landrovers Mercedes(apparently most of these rich, entitled trust fund snobs aren't patriots not buying American vehicles).



This was because the City of Scottsdale is using taxpayer $$ to subsidize a golf tournament for rich a holes who shipped most of our jobs to China.



While the criminal estsblishment tries to incite a race war, its even glaringly obvious to the sheeple that the .01 percent global richest stole trillions(from the middle, working class and small business people) in the biggest theft in world history.



The Great Reset, race baiting and even the scamdemic is about diversion from the biggest crime in history performed by global cartel owners and their federal reserve counterfeiting system which is now pushing inflation through the roof.