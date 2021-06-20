© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hidden Hand of Control - part 3
Follow
3
Share
Report
545 views • June 20, 2021
In this episode we are exposing the Jewish/ Zionist control of certain industries and by doing this they have control over the evolution and morals of humanity, it`s social engineering from a dark perspective, and not by accident, but intentionally keeping the power in Zionist hidden hand.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.