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Prime Minister of Ukraine announcing financial aid only for those who have digital identity
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74 views • March 24, 2022
Telegram - DD Tube. | ”📌Prim-ministrul Ucrainei anunțând ajutor financiar doar pentru cei care au identitate digitală. 📌Bineînțeles trebuie sa fii v@xxinat cu dozele la zi pentru a primi ajutorul. 📌Implementarea gulagului digital global începe din Ucraina.” | ”The Prime Minister of Ukraine announcing financial aid only for those who have a digital identity. Of course you have to be v@xxinat with the doses up to date to get help. Implementation of the global digital gulag starts in Ukraine.”
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