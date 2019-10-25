Restructuring Power, Gearing Up For Political Unrest & Evolving Warfare

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The problem with shows like ours is whenever reality hits and we're confronted with the harder choice of continuing instead of theorizing. We often spend a fair amount of time trying to convince others, whenever these days we need to be thinking past the problem. With the sudden changes in society taking place, the days of postulation are over as the time of action draws ever close.
As if by some Satanic synchronicity, with Halloween right around the corner, Hillary Clinton again begins to lurk from the shadows and tempt the populous. All the while, Julian Assange suffers horrific torture at the hands of his captors, just as Trump is surrounded by a new hoard of whistleblowers. The stage of revolution for the 2020 elections and countries around the world.
Decisions are being made, and on every side of the debate, a measurable amount loss is accepted because every party has their own desired outcome. Between Big Tech Technocrats and Power-Hungry politicians, civilians are between two unlikely familiars, with dwindling options. These days, resistance to this level of tyranny is a must.
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