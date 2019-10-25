BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Restructuring Power, Gearing Up For Political Unrest & Evolving Warfare
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
72 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • October 25, 2019
[Audio Podcast Version: https://www.blogtalkradio.com/factionsoffreedom/2019/10/25/restructuring-power-gearing-up-for-political-unrest-evolving-warfare ]

The problem with shows like ours is whenever reality hits and we're confronted with the harder choice of continuing instead of theorizing. We often spend a fair amount of time trying to convince others, whenever these days we need to be thinking past the problem. With the sudden changes in society taking place, the days of postulation are over as the time of action draws ever close.

As if by some Satanic synchronicity, with Halloween right around the corner, Hillary Clinton again begins to lurk from the shadows and tempt the populous. All the while, Julian Assange suffers horrific torture at the hands of his captors, just as Trump is surrounded by a new hoard of whistleblowers. The stage of revolution for the 2020 elections and countries around the world.

Decisions are being made, and on every side of the debate, a measurable amount loss is accepted because every party has their own desired outcome. Between Big Tech Technocrats and Power-Hungry politicians, civilians are between two unlikely familiars, with dwindling options. These days, resistance to this level of tyranny is a must.


Become An EXCLUSIVE Member: https://www.patreon.com/FreedomFaction
Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/
Newsletter Sign-Up: http://eepurl.com/c-V3MD
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @Freedom_Faction, @Freedoms_Faction
FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/factionsoffreedom/
Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @NoizceEra
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/noizceera
Store: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/store/
Operation Dunamis: https://www.gofundme.com/operation-dunamis
Keywords
news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Gasoline and Diesel Prices Set Election Day Records, GasBuddy Says

Sterling Ashworth
Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Exit Polls: AI Data Centers Factored Heavily in Midterm Vote

Iva Greene
Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Report: Marco Rubio Expected to Leave Trump Administration Amid Speculation About 2028 Presidential Bid

Garrison Vance
Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Gavin Newsom removes 548 killers from death row, taunting victims and their families

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

U.S. Midterms Draw Scrutiny Over Party Alignment With War Lobby, Ex-UN Expert Says

Garrison Vance
Iran&#8217;s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Iran’s Regional Security Framework: A New Era for West Asia Without Foreign Military Presence?

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy