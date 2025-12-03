WALMART CUSTOMER GOES VIRAL AFTER RECEIVING EMAIL 📩 ASKING TO RATE CASH PURCHASE

Right Angle News Network - BREAKING - A Walmart customer is going viral after receiving an email asking them to rate a product they purchased with cash.





“I didn’t have my phone or any electronics with me, how do they even know what I bought?”





Source: https://x.com/Rightanglenews/status/1995980660268216744





Thumbnail: https://fatcityfeed.com/south-carolina-lawyer-disturbed-after-walmart-tracks-his-cash-purchase-and-emails-him-anyway-how-do-they-even-know/