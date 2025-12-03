WALMART CUSTOMER GOES VIRAL AFTER RECEIVING EMAIL 📩 ASKING TO RATE CASH PURCHASE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Right Angle News Network - BREAKING - A Walmart customer is going viral after receiving an email asking them to rate a product they purchased with cash.
“I didn’t have my phone or any electronics with me, how do they even know what I bought?”
Source: https://x.com/Rightanglenews/status/1995980660268216744
Thumbnail: https://fatcityfeed.com/south-carolina-lawyer-disturbed-after-walmart-tracks-his-cash-purchase-and-emails-him-anyway-how-do-they-even-know/