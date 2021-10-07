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VAXX VIALS Breaking Development: Discs Carry “Mystery Payload”
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1085 views • October 07, 2021
VAXX VIALS Breaking Development: Discs Carry “Mystery Payload”
It’s time for Ask Dr. Ruby, where Dr. Jane Ruby comes on to answer any questions people have about coronavirus, or whatever else appeals to them.
Dr. Ruby joined the show to discuss.... Stew looses his credibility allowing Jane to spread more and more germ theory BS. “don't get covid test unless you have a flu like symptoms” - this statement from “Dr” Ruby says everything. That's the last Stew Peters video with Jane Ruby I share.
source:
StewPeters.tv
It’s time for Ask Dr. Ruby, where Dr. Jane Ruby comes on to answer any questions people have about coronavirus, or whatever else appeals to them.
Dr. Ruby joined the show to discuss.... Stew looses his credibility allowing Jane to spread more and more germ theory BS. “don't get covid test unless you have a flu like symptoms” - this statement from “Dr” Ruby says everything. That's the last Stew Peters video with Jane Ruby I share.
source:
StewPeters.tv
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