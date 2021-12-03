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War Room Pandemic 12. 03. 21. Episode 1,458
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60 views • December 03, 2021
Episode 1,458 – Employment Collapses In America; Vaccine Mandates Coming To Europe
We discuss vaccine mandates, lockdowns, the economy, and the terrible job numbers.
Our guests are: Dr. Peter Navarro, Matt Gaetz, Ben Harnwell, Dr. Naomi Wolf
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/03/2021
We discuss vaccine mandates, lockdowns, the economy, and the terrible job numbers.
Our guests are: Dr. Peter Navarro, Matt Gaetz, Ben Harnwell, Dr. Naomi Wolf
Stay ahead of the censors - Join us warroom.org/join
Aired On: 12/03/2021
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