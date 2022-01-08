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Mirror: With the Support of the Big Banks the CCP Prepares For World Domination
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11 views • January 08, 2022
What is going on in China with the mysterious explosions? They are preparing XiJinping as he remakes the Communist Party into his image. He was anointed as the leader of the CCP. He has to make good on his commitment to unite all of China under Communism.
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