Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Pureblood South - White Lung
channel image
HonkFM
3 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

https://honkfm.com/2279/the-pureblood-south-white-lung


Lyrics:

Basically, we are not going to take it and we'll be just fuckin' fine

White Lung dreams as the psyop swings

As the void of their plan closes in

The devil came and the media sang

A song of the holy vax

Attempted to cull from the trannies to the dull

Like the jams I spit from my mouth


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...


Remember the blight from the Wuhan fright

Where they killed some of our best frens

They gambled life away with the risky stupid jab

And we'nnn-never saw them again

Well I had a life that I liked back before their rules

Now I have HonkFM

We worked away to make a place

On a local server's cyberspace


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...


We laughed along, they fell dead and gone

We had the best of times

It fell through the floorboards into deep dark darkness

And never saw normal again

So Honk FM is home and that's where we're staying

To the brigade of the honking hyhm

Fauci says we're wicked, so they just keep on prickin'

At the scab of the open jab


Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...

Keywords
parodyvaccinemusicmusic videopsyopvaxthe dead southwhite lunghonk fm

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket