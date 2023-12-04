https://honkfm.com/2279/the-pureblood-south-white-lung





Lyrics:

Basically, we are not going to take it and we'll be just fuckin' fine

White Lung dreams as the psyop swings

As the void of their plan closes in

The devil came and the media sang

A song of the holy vax

Attempted to cull from the trannies to the dull

Like the jams I spit from my mouth





Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...





Remember the blight from the Wuhan fright

Where they killed some of our best frens

They gambled life away with the risky stupid jab

And we'nnn-never saw them again

Well I had a life that I liked back before their rules

Now I have HonkFM

We worked away to make a place

On a local server's cyberspace





Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...





We laughed along, they fell dead and gone

We had the best of times

It fell through the floorboards into deep dark darkness

And never saw normal again

So Honk FM is home and that's where we're staying

To the brigade of the honking hyhm

Fauci says we're wicked, so they just keep on prickin'

At the scab of the open jab





Hooo-ooo-ooonk...

hooo-ooo-ooonk...