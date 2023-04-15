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Trump pledges to reimburse teachers for a concealed-carry firearm
At the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indiana on Friday, former President Donald Trump said he will create a tax credit to reimburse teachers the total cost of a concealed-carry gun and expert firearm training.
https://rumble.com/v2hsayw-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-nra-annual-meeting.html