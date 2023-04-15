Trump pledges to reimburse teachers for a concealed-carry firearm
At the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Indiana on Friday, former President Donald Trump said he will create a tax credit to reimburse teachers the total cost of a concealed-carry gun and expert firearm training.
https://rumble.com/v2hsayw-live-president-trump-delivers-remarks-at-nra-annual-meeting.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.