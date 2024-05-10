Create New Account
The Bible Calls Good People Workers of INIQUITY?
Tursla
Published 20 hours ago

Let's dive into the Scriptures and discover what God truly thinks about our good deeds. Are they enough to earn us a place in heaven? Or is there something more to it? Jesus had some strong words to say about this. Find out what they were and why He said them. Plus, stay tuned till the end for an intriguing experiment that will challenge your understanding of faith and salvation.

Subscribe to my channel for a deeper understanding of the Scriptures and their true meaning. And always remember, there's only ONE way to heaven!

#jesus #bible #righteousnessbyfaith

