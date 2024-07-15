Risk Taker, Russian Paratrooper successfully stormed Ukrainian positions on the 5th floor of a building

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian paratrooper who successfully stormed Ukranian positions on the 5th floor of a building in ChasovYar - here he is! Young guy. Kind. Modest. Fearless. He has 3 minor wounds behind him, 4 captured prisoners, and several liberated houses in the city of Chasov Yar.
Source: Simplicus on X.
Cynthia... Glad to see him alive, that he survived, because the short video left me wondering.
Here's the original short video I posted a few or so ago, of him walking across on a door or board?
Russian Risk Taker video:
https://www.brighteon.com/9aaac17b-07ea-4b0c-9be6-c530ebd118e5