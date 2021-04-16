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The Biggest Threat to America Is Black Supremacy!
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42 views • April 16, 2021
The Biggest Threat to America Is Black Supremacy!
The American Journal... Harrison recounts all the moments in the last 3 months that black individuals killed whites for basically just being white. Apr 15, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078795a37494025d4bd6d53
Since Jan 6th, Antifa & BLM Have Engaged in a Ceaseless Campaign of Terror!
The American Journal:
Reports non-stop continue after the "Insurrection" on January 6th detailing constant threats by BLM towards cities and the police. When will we put a stop to this? Apr 14, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774114a0192d22a54adb5b
Is A Race War And White Slavery (WHITE P.O.W’s.) Coming to America?
Click Here For Race War!
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2018/01/color-war.html
And Here For White Slavery! P.O.W. ='s A SLAVE! ANYONE CAPTURED DURING WAR IS A PRISONER OF WAR, A SLAVE! THAT'S WHAT JESUS MEANS WHEN HE SAID WHITE SLAVERY IS COMING TO AMERICA!
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2017/03/white-slavery-coming-to-america.html
Hope And Pray For The Best! But! Prepare For The Worse!
The American Journal... Harrison recounts all the moments in the last 3 months that black individuals killed whites for basically just being white. Apr 15, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6078795a37494025d4bd6d53
Since Jan 6th, Antifa & BLM Have Engaged in a Ceaseless Campaign of Terror!
The American Journal:
Reports non-stop continue after the "Insurrection" on January 6th detailing constant threats by BLM towards cities and the police. When will we put a stop to this? Apr 14, 2021
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60774114a0192d22a54adb5b
Is A Race War And White Slavery (WHITE P.O.W’s.) Coming to America?
Click Here For Race War!
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2018/01/color-war.html
And Here For White Slavery! P.O.W. ='s A SLAVE! ANYONE CAPTURED DURING WAR IS A PRISONER OF WAR, A SLAVE! THAT'S WHAT JESUS MEANS WHEN HE SAID WHITE SLAVERY IS COMING TO AMERICA!
https://wingsofprophecy.blogspot.com/2017/03/white-slavery-coming-to-america.html
Hope And Pray For The Best! But! Prepare For The Worse!
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