THE GERMAN TIGER 2 IN COMBAT - WE TAKE OUT A FEW OF THESE INCLUDING THE JAGDTIGER!
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

A companion vid to the latest one about the Tiger II and how damn good it is. Even taking on tanks much more recent and surviving. A good Tiger match, The game delivers with fair game and only one damn plane kill!

technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

