VAX POISONED POP STAR STROKES OUT ON STAGE

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2 Feb 2026 - This is the shocking moment a Kelly Yu collapsed on stage mid-performance at a music festival. In harrowing footage, Kelly Yu takes a few steps before tumbling over after performing her hit song Original Sin.https://www.the-sunDOTcom/news/15878070/singer-collapses-stage-music-festival-rushed-hospital/