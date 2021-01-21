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New York Army National Guard Sikorsky UH-60 Crashes, Kills 3
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1770 views • January 21, 2021
MENDON, N.Y. (WROC) — Three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in a farmer’s field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road in Mendon.
According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.
Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:32 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing sputtering sounds and seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.
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According to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.
Investigators with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the crash happened around 6:32 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing sputtering sounds and seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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