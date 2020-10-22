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Cannabis C3 Fund: Which Direction Are Pot Stock Going, Up or Down?
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8 views • October 22, 2020
The C3 Fund's Cannabis Index uses a proprietary algorithm that's Artificial Intelligence-based with technical analysis and predictive analytics. The Investable Ai-Based Cannabis Index's approach ranks investment opportunities based on their probability of benefiting from current economic conditions, trends, events, and identifies those equities with the greatest potential for appreciation.
Interview with CIO & PortfolioManager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava. Nominated for Benzinga's 2020 FinTech Awards for Best A.I. Platform & Best Alternative Investment.
VOTE HERE:
https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=3
C3 Fund's cannabis investment return is 9.34% since August 1, 2020, while outperforming MJ by 24.26% and POTX by 27.5% during the same period.
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 557 of The Talking Hedge:
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Interview with CIO & PortfolioManager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava. Nominated for Benzinga's 2020 FinTech Awards for Best A.I. Platform & Best Alternative Investment.
VOTE HERE:
https://benzingafinancialawards.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=3
C3 Fund's cannabis investment return is 9.34% since August 1, 2020, while outperforming MJ by 24.26% and POTX by 27.5% during the same period.
Guest:
Interview with CIO & Portfolio Manager of C3 Fund, Rohit Srivastava.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rohitbsrivastava/https://www.CthreeFund.com
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 557 of The Talking Hedge:
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Keywords:
Alt Investment, Algo, Algo Trading, Algo Investing Machine Learning, ML, Ai, Artificial Intelligence, Cannabis AI, Marijuana AI, Cannabis Index Fund, Marijuana Index Fund, Cannabis Stock Index, Marijuana Stock Index, Cannabis ETF, Marijuana ETF, Cannabis Investment
#AltInvestment #Algo #AlgoTrading #AlgoInvesting #MachineLearning #ML #Ai #ArtificialIntelligence #CannabisAI #MarijuanaAI
Keywords
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