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Word from the Lord: I Want to Heal You
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2 views • April 19, 2021
Please use discernment, and seek the Lord about this. The message is below. Love you all :)
Message:
Son Write this down. Children, the ways of this world lead to a place where I do not dwell. They have rejected Me, they will surely reject you. Stay separate and cling to Me for the damages you obtain for I only can fix. Let Me heal children, its what I'm good at. Leave it to Me and Me only for I know you best and will heal the wounds the best way.
Yahshua HaMashiach
Message:
Son Write this down. Children, the ways of this world lead to a place where I do not dwell. They have rejected Me, they will surely reject you. Stay separate and cling to Me for the damages you obtain for I only can fix. Let Me heal children, its what I'm good at. Leave it to Me and Me only for I know you best and will heal the wounds the best way.
Yahshua HaMashiach
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