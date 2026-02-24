XRP, XLM, XDC, ALGO and IOTA 🧠 Elliot Wave | Ending Diagonals! ✅

🔍 With the crypto bear market continuing to push prices lower, many analysts are making dreadful price predictions. However, when applying Elliott Wave Theory as a trading strategy, a very different picture begins to emerge.





Right now, four major ISO 20022 cryptocurrencies—XRP, XLM, XDC, and ALGO—are fully qualified as Elliott Wave expanding ending diagonals. IOTA is also likely to join the list soon, bringing the total to five ISO 20022 coins forming this rare and powerful technical pattern.





An expanding ending diagonal within an ABC correction often signals that Wave C is nearing completion. Historically, this structure presents strong bullish reversal potential, especially when it forms at the end of a larger corrective move during a crypto bear market.





If this Elliott Wave count proves accurate, these ISO 20022 digital assets could be approaching a major trend reversal, setting the stage for significant upside momentum as the broader crypto market prepares for its next cycle.





📊 Topics Covered:

- Crypto bear market price action

- Elliott Wave Theory analysis

- Expanding ending diagonal pattern

- ABC correction (Wave C completion)

- Bullish reversal potential

- ISO 20022 cryptocurrencies (XRP, XLM, XDC, ALGO, IOTA)

- Trend reversal setup

- Technical analysis strategy





