© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Links for the movie:
https://kashmovie.com/
Kash Patel's "The Plot Against the President" Trailer
The plot against the President was a coup engineered by a coterie of the American establishment elite, targeting not only the President, but the whole country. The plot began with the FBI opening a counterintelligence investigation on Donald Trump's presidential campaign based on a falsified dossier paid for by an opposition candidate. It was an operation to sabotage a President and many U.S. private citizens. The conspirators included political operatives, the highest law enforcement and intelligence officials in the country, and especially the press.
This is the unheard, true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and his team of misfits uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Devin Nunes and Kash Patel understood that the target of the operation wasn't just Trump, but rather the institutions that sustain our republic. A country where operatives use the intelligence and security services to hold power by spying on Americans, coordinating with the press, and using extra-constitutional means to undermine an election and try to undo a presidency, is more like the third world than the republic envisioned by the founding fathers. Without Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and his team, the plot against the President — and against the country — never would have been revealed.
WATCH FULL MOVIE on Movies Plus! https://www.mymoviesplus.com
Also available on Amazon Prime:
https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Devin-Nunes/dp/B08LMJ93LL