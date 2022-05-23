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The Plot Against the President - Trailer
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82 views • May 23, 2022
The Plot Against the President - Trailer (2020)
Links for the movie:
https://kashmovie.com/
Kash Patel's "The Plot Against the President" Trailer

The plot against the President was a coup engineered by a coterie of the American establishment elite, targeting not only the President, but the whole country. The plot began with the FBI opening a counterintelligence investigation on Donald Trump's presidential campaign based on a falsified dossier paid for by an opposition candidate. It was an operation to sabotage a President and many U.S. private citizens. The conspirators included political operatives, the highest law enforcement and intelligence officials in the country, and especially the press.

This is the unheard, true story of how Congressman Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and his team of misfits uncovered the operation to bring down the President of the United States. Devin Nunes and Kash Patel understood that the target of the operation wasn't just Trump, but rather the institutions that sustain our republic. A country where operatives use the intelligence and security services to hold power by spying on Americans, coordinating with the press, and using extra-constitutional means to undermine an election and try to undo a presidency, is more like the third world than the republic envisioned by the founding fathers. Without Devin Nunes, Kash Patel and his team, the plot against the President — and against the country — never would have been revealed.

WATCH FULL MOVIE on Movies Plus! https://www.mymoviesplus.com

Also available on Amazon Prime:
https://www.amazon.com/Plot-Against-President-Devin-Nunes/dp/B08LMJ93LL
Keywords
moviethe plot against the presidentkash patel
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