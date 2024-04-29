Create New Account
Footage from the Zaporozhye direction of the destruction of assault groups by fighters of the Russian 106th Airborne Division
The Prisoner
Epic battle. We didn't see something like this for a long time.

Source @Slavyangrad


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
russianzaporozhye direction106th airborne division

