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I Watched YouTube Delete Oliver Stone's 'Ukraine On Fire' Right Before My Eyes, So I Taped It
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100 views • March 09, 2022
I was editing my next video about the 2014 Coup in Kiev and Victoria Nuland's involvement, and I had uploaded and opened Oliver Stone's 2016 award winning documentary 'Ukraine On Fire' when I went to copy and paste the video link into another window I was shocked to see that YouTube had removed it. The video had been up on YouTube since late in 2021 and already had a community guideline restricted notice on it, but then when I went to open it - the video had been removed. So many people on the Internet had been talking about it and I believe that it was getting too hot to handle because it makes Ukraine look as evil as it really is so the censorship police at YT took it down. I am uploading it on my Rumble, Odysee and BitChute channels if you want to watch it. Links are down below. It will be uploaded later this evening.
#UkraineOnFire #OliverStone #Censored
Related videos:
Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
Time YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
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https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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Global Agenda on Rumble
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Global Agenda on Odysee
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Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
#UkraineOnFire #OliverStone #Censored
Related videos:
Neo-Nazi threat in new Ukraine: NEWSNIGHT
BBC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5SBo0akeDMY
Inside A White Supremacist Militia in Ukraine
Time YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fy910FG46C4
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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