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RED ALERT WARNING: TRANSHUMANIST BIG PHARMA PUSHES MORE JABS BUILDING MATERIAL FOR BIOROBOT MUTATION
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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32 views • March 17, 2022
MAXIMUM RED ALERT WARNING: THE BIG PHARMA EUGENICS JABS ARE INTENDED TO SOFT KILL BILLIONS AND MUTATE VICTIM SURVIVORS INTO BIOROBOTS CONTROLLED VIA THE 5G GRID BY GLOBALIST, AI HIVE MIND.

MORE JABS(FOR THOSE THAT SURVIVE)=MORE BIOROBOT SLAVE BUILDING MATERIAL.

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