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Dick CEO Testing Presidential Run
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5 views • October 25, 2019
Politics over profits has cost Dick’s Sporting Goods $150M in sales as the sporting public has abandoned the chain over stopping the sale of guns, hiring lobbyists against the 2nd Amendment and destroying $5M of rifles. Now the CEO is running focus groups for a Presidential run as an independent.
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