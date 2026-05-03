WHY DO WE LOVE HIM? ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MAY 3 2026

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Those Who Love the Lord Jesus Christ Make Their Abode with Him and Grace Is Ministered to Them. Pastor Shares Experiences from Past Visits to the Holy Land, Including a Special Connection with Gethsemane and the Cross. Some Churches Today Are Led by Those In Self-Righteous Bubbles -- But God Has Fellowship with Sinners... Let Him Expose Your Heart to Reveal the Breadth of His Grace.