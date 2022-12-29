W.H.O. plans to create Regional Directors!!... and MUCH more

W.H.O. leaks secretive, proposed changes to the health regulations that our countries have ALREADY signed onto! During holiday distractions, the dystopian W.H.O. reveals plans to scratch the words "fundamental freedoms" and "human rights" while expanding its already slippery definition of a worldwide health crisis to include things like pneumonia!!
