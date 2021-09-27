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Apocalypse Chronicles
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10 views • September 27, 2021
Anyways, the name 'Brad,' as in Bradley Way... Mehn (Jeanette said meh occasionally) comes from 'Main Motherfuckers' ('Bradley Way' 1983/8300 South is Main Street to the Kosher Mob) from one of these albums... So, speaking of cousin Leslie, two (the number from everyone's favorite war) football players from the University of Utah named 'Jordan' have died of gun violence recently... Since even RT covered it... The Orthodox Church in West Jordan was a bad move... Anyways I paint 4-20-2023 on a wall with red paint and 'lil treasure' gets some grass seeds and another draconian action on a black kid like 1983...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJODRdvrXEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4H0PklyEnY
https://www.rt.com/sport/535879-college-football-aaron-lowe-shooting/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gc4QTqslN4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJODRdvrXEQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4H0PklyEnY
https://www.rt.com/sport/535879-college-football-aaron-lowe-shooting/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Gc4QTqslN4
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