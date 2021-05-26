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90% Would Not Survive Nationwide Blackouts - May 26 2021
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2082 views • May 26, 2021
Canadian Prepper
May 26 2021
#emp #coronalmass #survival
Earth facing coronal mass ejections have the potential to induce EMP effects on the planet in the coming days leading to power outages. A new solar cycle has started that will peak in intensity in 2025, get ready because everything is on the table.
Portable Power System
https://youtu.be/jj1li5u6ErI
Interview with NASA scientist about EMP impacts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mil2g3YUcq0
Build a Faraday cage to protect your electronics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPYXjsdcBHk
EMP documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x6JHwpHe98
13 Skills to Survive Collapse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtcDiyj9T8k
Collapse of critical infrastructure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaVEz0XTuy0
What happens to Nuclear plants after EMP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfJnpe-m_DY
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
May 26 2021
#emp #coronalmass #survival
Earth facing coronal mass ejections have the potential to induce EMP effects on the planet in the coming days leading to power outages. A new solar cycle has started that will peak in intensity in 2025, get ready because everything is on the table.
Portable Power System
https://youtu.be/jj1li5u6ErI
Interview with NASA scientist about EMP impacts
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mil2g3YUcq0
Build a Faraday cage to protect your electronics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPYXjsdcBHk
EMP documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2x6JHwpHe98
13 Skills to Survive Collapse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtcDiyj9T8k
Collapse of critical infrastructure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HaVEz0XTuy0
What happens to Nuclear plants after EMP
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfJnpe-m_DY
CANADIAN PREPPERS STORE / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
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