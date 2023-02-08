Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E21: Crop Circles

Hello, welcome to We are in the Golden Age

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

Honored and ecstatic to welcome back Dellstar for this riveting episode of Revelatorium Revelations Video Series on the topic of Crop Circles.

We will be discussing more on the Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host and how it corresponds to Crop circles as well as lots of details about Crop Circles themselves.

Details like why they are here, how they are made, the differences between ones done by the Heavenly Host and ones done by humans, + more.

also special appearances by Orbs, which are 8th dimensional Cosmic eggs, they can be used for two purposes, either to incarnate as planet and starr or used as a type of vehicle so soul atoms can look around the lower dimensions without having to incarnate into it.



Lots of information in this episode so please enjoy.

