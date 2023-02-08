Create New Account
Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E21: Crop Circles
We are in the Golden Age
Published Yesterday |

Hello, welcome to We are in the Golden Age

I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

Honored and ecstatic to welcome back Dellstar for this riveting episode of Revelatorium Revelations Video Series on the topic of Crop Circles.

We will be discussing more on the Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host and how it corresponds to Crop circles as well as lots of details about Crop Circles themselves.

Details like why they are here, how they are made, the differences between ones done by the Heavenly Host and ones done by humans,  + more.

also special appearances by Orbs, which are 8th dimensional Cosmic eggs, they can be used for two purposes, either to incarnate as planet and starr or used as a type of vehicle so soul atoms can look around the lower dimensions without having to incarnate into it.

Lots of information in this episode so please enjoy.

Website links: 

thedesignofcreation.com

revelatorium.com
https://www.radionicships.com

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss, Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and understanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended. So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,

For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,

Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

