⚡️ SITREP

◽️ In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces have engaged the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Tabayevka, Timkovka, Pershotravnevoye, Novomlynsk, and Dvurechnaya (Kharkov region).

◽️ In addition, Russian troops disrupted actions of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups near Sinkovka, Kislovka (Kharkov region) and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 More than 85 Ukrainian servicemen, one armored fighting vehicle, and one D-30 howitzer have been destroyed during the day in this direction.

💥 An ammunition depot belonging to the Right Sector, a Ukrainian terrorist organization, has been destroyed near Liptsy (kharkov region).

◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on enemy units close to Terny, Yampolovka, Yampol, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

💥 The enemy has suffered losses of up to 75 Ukrainian troops, three armored fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and one D-20 howitzer in this direction in the past 24 hours.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, assault detachments continue offensive actions and have seized two blocks in the north-western and western parts of Artyomovsk. Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have the units of the 57th Motorized Infantry and 80th Air Assault Brigades near Bogdanovka and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Four sorties were carried out by aircraft in the area during the past 24 hours. The artillery have performed 64 fire tasks overnight. Airborne Troops isolate the enemy on the flanks and support the action of the assault troops to take control over the city.

◽️ More than 340 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, two armored fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been eliminated during the day in this direction. In addition, two U.S.-made counterbattery radar stations have been destroyed near Novgorodskoye and Artyomovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on the AFU units close to Ugledar, Pavlovka, and Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), and Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Actions of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were foiled close to Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ Up to 55 Ukrainian troops, two armored fighting vehicles, one motor vehicle, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers have been neutralized in these directions during the day. A U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station was destroyed near Maksimilyanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ In Kherson direction, up to 40 Ukrainian troops and five motor vehicles have been destroyed by enemy fire.

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 98 AFU artillery units, manpower, and hardware in 119 areas during the day.

💥 The command post of the 124th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit near Kherson.

💥 A communication center of the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has been hit close to Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In addition, the command and control posts of a battalion of the 110th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as the Ukrainian Special Operations Force Yug Centre on Velykiy Island (Kherson region), were hit.

◽️ During the night, 22 Ukrainian strike drones were detected over the Black Sea by air defense systems. All the Ukrainian UAVs have been downed by anti-aircraft fire or suppressed by electronic warfare.

◽️ Also in the past 24 hours, air defense systems have intercepted five HIMARS projectiles, a Grom-2 operational-tactical missile, and one Tochka-U tactical missile.

◽️ Moreover, 10 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov region), Donetsk, Grishino (Donetsk People's Republic), Kremennaya, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Rabotino, Ilchenkovo (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry







