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November 2, 2021 Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner (TheLiberationStation.com) & Dr. Peter McCullough, MD, Guest
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91 views • November 03, 2021
A little bit of the beginning was missed before Dr. McCullough: https://www.facebook.com/wearechange.tampa/videos/1118628098953374
Full video: youtube.com/watch?v=5PqCxbVdzGc
Highest quality audio:
• Hour 1: internetradiopros.com/liberationstation/?name=2021-11-02_zls_110221_hr2.mp3
• Hour 2: internetradiopros.com/liberationstation/?name=2021-11-02_zls_110221_hr1.mp3
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has had 20 months of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
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Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM & 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM & 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM & 104.3 FM
Watch and listen live:
► All listening and viewing options and website chat room are at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives
► http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa (with chat room)
► http://youtube.com/user/timbawulf/videos (without chat room)
► Highest quality audio is posted instantly after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation .
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
════════════════════════════════════
RBN Sunday Web Edition, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org)
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live
► http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa (with chat room)
► Highest quality audio is archived after the show at https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/chris-steiner .
► Website chat room is at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Keep the show going and growing by donating at http://TheLiberationStation.com/donate .
Full video: youtube.com/watch?v=5PqCxbVdzGc
Highest quality audio:
• Hour 1: internetradiopros.com/liberationstation/?name=2021-11-02_zls_110221_hr2.mp3
• Hour 2: internetradiopros.com/liberationstation/?name=2021-11-02_zls_110221_hr1.mp3
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA. Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multidrug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 51 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis in TheHill, America Out Loud, and on FOX NEWS Channel. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, New Hampshire Senate, and South Carolina Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response. Dr. McCullough has had 20 months of dedicated academic and clinical efforts in combating the SARS-CoV-2 virus and in doing so, has reviewed thousands of reports, participated in scientific congresses, group discussions, press releases, and has been considered among the world's experts on COVID-19.
════════════════════════════════════
Liberation Station Radio Show with Chris Steiner is live Tuesday, 8:00 to 10:00 PM EST on the TAN Talk Network with six Florida stations:
► Clearwater: WTAN 1340 AM & 106.1 FM
► Dade City: WDCF 1350 AM & 102.3 FM
► Zephyrhills: WZHR 1400 AM & 104.3 FM
Watch and listen live:
► All listening and viewing options and website chat room are at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives
► http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa (with chat room)
► http://youtube.com/user/timbawulf/videos (without chat room)
► Highest quality audio is posted instantly after the show at http://internetradiopros.com/liberationstation .
Call in:
► 727-441-3000
► Toll free at 866-826-1340 (866-TAN-1340)
════════════════════════════════════
RBN Sunday Web Edition, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM EST on Republic Broadcasting Network (RepublicBroadcasting.org)
Watch and listen live:
► All RBN listening options: https://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live
► http://facebook.com/wearechange.tampa (with chat room)
► Highest quality audio is archived after the show at https://www.republicbroadcastingarchives.org/category/chris-steiner .
► Website chat room is at http://TheLiberationStation.com/listenarchives
Call in:
► 512-248-8252
► Toll free at 800-313-9443
Keep the show going and growing by donating at http://TheLiberationStation.com/donate .
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