🎙️ Career Advice from the Experts 💼

Youth shouldn't jump at every opportunity. At some point, you have to stay where you are, take a stand, and build a career. 📈

🎙️ https://ln.run/UYJ6b

But let's be real – if someone offers you a 25% pay increase, it's tough to say no. For employers, matching that can mean raising prices or it coming out of the owner's pocket 💸.

💡 Want to hear more? Click the link in our bio or the description above to listen to the full episode! 🎧

