THEY ARE SLAUGHTERING THE SHEEP #rap #eminem #deathofslimshady
KleckFiles
KleckFiles
82 followers
132 views • 9 months ago

www.kleckfiles.com/?240720-03

Mirror of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/Mp8sly1SvlA


= Guilty Conscience 2 - Eminem =

And I scare you 'cause (Why?) I'm who you used to be (Who?)

The you who didn't crumble under the scrutiny (Wait, what?)

When it was you and me (Yeah)

I gave you power to use me as an excuse to be evil (I know)

You created me to say everything you didn't have the balls to say (Yep)

What you were thinking but in a more diabolic way fed me pills and a bottle of alcohol a day (Okay)

Made me too strong for you and lost control of me (You're right)

I took over you totally

You were socially awkward 'til you molded me (Yeah)

You was a loner, a nobody

'Cause of me, you didn't take shit from nobody

Now look at you (What?)

Now you just a punk (Man), little scaredy cat (Word)

Got you shook like Shakira's ass (Yeah)

To look at your reflection staring back

Bitch, it's just a mirror, relax

Man, you're so full of shit, you need MiraLAX

Keywords
kleckjonathankleckfiles
