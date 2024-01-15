Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NO fertility studies were done for the #Covid #Vaccine, NOT even in animals
channel image
Fritjof Persson
359 Subscribers
106 views
Published Yesterday

NO fertility studies were done for the #Covid #Vaccine, NOT even in animals - How about that for ‘Safe & Effective’? “They didn’t do fertility studies for the #Covid #Vaccine , they didn’t even do it in animals!!”“The animal studies were EXEMPT, which is most peculiar”. #Pfizer told woman than participated in the trial NOT to get pregnant BUT 25 Woman did get pregnant, 15 had miscarriages and 5 babies were born with congenital heart defects”15/25 miscarriages 5/25 congenital heart defects 20/25 chance of something terrible happening = 80% chance of disaster while you’re pregnant and #Vaccinated Do you guys know that one of my family member’s baby died in his wife’s stomach, a week before she was due? She still had to give birth to their dead baby and she just miscarried againThere is a law against injecting people with an experimental medical intervention, it’s called the #NurembergCode

Keywords
covid vaccineno fertility studieswere done for thenot even in animals

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket