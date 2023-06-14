Is it a curse or a blessing to be THOSE OF US who see? (Spoken Word Poetry Reading)

I wish that this video will magically find "those of us". If you are, you will understand and this poem will resonate with you. If not, I'm sure you will have clicked off within 30 seconds and you won't be reading this message, either. I wonder often why some people were always (at least mostly) awake to the greater story of the world and of themselves, others easily awakened in the last few years, while many others stay stubbornly and sometimes even arrogantly asleep. What is it about certain minds or certain souls that can perceive things in a different way or have more critical thinking capacity, or are more curious and have a strong desire to search for something resembling truth? The more I research everything, the more I realize that I know very little. I am totally okay with not having all of the answers and I think it's actually a good thing that there are still many mysteries in this world but yet I really wish that I knew the answer to this. Why us? I have heard that about a third of the population is very resistant to hypnosis so could this have something to do with it? And if so, then why are a third resistant to hypnosis? What about us is different exactly? I am realizing how different we all really are, and it has nothing to do with age, gender, or ethnicity. It has to do with something much deeper and more profound. I am certain there must be a reason, and whatever that reason is… it's important.
