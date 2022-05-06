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Jesse Lee Peterson Responds To Sluts Who Love Abortion
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272 views • May 06, 2022
Jesse Lee Peterson joins Owen to discuss the recent leak about the overturning of Roe v Wade and how some women are going out of control freaking out over not being able to kill their children in the womb.
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