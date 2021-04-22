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COVID Vaccine URGENT WARNING - Dr Mike Yeadon - MUST WATCH MUST SHARE!
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1206 views • April 22, 2021
Please heed the warning!!!
Two of the experimental gene-based vaccines COVID have been paused or halted, and reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, miscarriage, Bell's Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders plague the others. And those are just the short-term risks.
Has all humanity been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without our informed consent? All for a disease that for the overwhelming majority of us is, officially, 99.7% or better survivable... if we even get it?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well under way, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.
A cogent and clear thinker who has been attacked in proportion to his qualifications, Dr. Yeadon, at great personal risk, issues a chilling warning, not just about the grave dangers surrounding the injections, but about the looming threat of digital health "passports" that will take inexorable control over every aspect of our lives.
If we allow them.
We have been warned.
America's Frontline Doctors interview of Dr. Mike Yeadon ('Entirely possible this will be used for massive-scale depopulation'): https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation
Rebuttal letter to European Medicines Agency from Doctors for Covid Ethics (April 1, 2021): https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/rebuttal-letter-to-european-medicines-agency-from-doctors-for-covid-ethics-april-1-2021-7d867f0121e
* Source: Perspectives on the Pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZieJzyIP0n-CMjIBsRm04g
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Two of the experimental gene-based vaccines COVID have been paused or halted, and reports of clotting, stroke, anaphylaxis, miscarriage, Bell's Palsy, and a host of other neurologic and auto-immune disorders plague the others. And those are just the short-term risks.
Has all humanity been enrolled in a vast and unimaginably dangerous phase-three clinical trial without our informed consent? All for a disease that for the overwhelming majority of us is, officially, 99.7% or better survivable... if we even get it?
Dr. Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well under way, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.
A cogent and clear thinker who has been attacked in proportion to his qualifications, Dr. Yeadon, at great personal risk, issues a chilling warning, not just about the grave dangers surrounding the injections, but about the looming threat of digital health "passports" that will take inexorable control over every aspect of our lives.
If we allow them.
We have been warned.
America's Frontline Doctors interview of Dr. Mike Yeadon ('Entirely possible this will be used for massive-scale depopulation'): https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.org/frontline-news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation
Rebuttal letter to European Medicines Agency from Doctors for Covid Ethics (April 1, 2021): https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/rebuttal-letter-to-european-medicines-agency-from-doctors-for-covid-ethics-april-1-2021-7d867f0121e
* Source: Perspectives on the Pandemic - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZieJzyIP0n-CMjIBsRm04g
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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