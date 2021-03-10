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Monkey Werx Overwatch SITREP 9March2021 the USAF U 2 today
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342 views • March 10, 2021
Today's SITREP will be looking at the P8 activity off the east coast of Florida, as well as the uptick in KC135 refuelers and C130's across the US. Our aircraft for today will be the U2 Draginlady Spy Plane. The U 2 is used for everything from Weather to War to Forest Fires.
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