Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES AND MMR VACCINE | The HighWire
channel image
GalacticStorm
2228 Subscribers
Shop now
236 views
Published a day ago

The HighWire with Del Bigtree  |  Another measles ‘outbreak’ has triggered COVID-like fear reporting from legacy media. We take you far beyond the fear to discuss the truth about the measles and the MMR vaccine, to put things in a greater perspective.

#Measles #MMR


Air Date: Mar 28, 2024  THE TRUTH ABOUT MEASLES AND MMR VACCINE

Keywords
measleshighwiremmr vaccinevax injurydell bigtree

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket