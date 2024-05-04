In 1970, the US Nat'l Guard Killed Four Students at Kent State Ohio for Protesting Against the Vietnam War - The Kent State Massacre - Never Again!

In 1970, the US National Guard killed four students in the state of Ohio for protesting against the Vietnam War, the Kent State massacre.
◾️Today, right-wing media and politicians are calling for campus protests against Israeli genocide to be crushed by that same National Guard.
Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young - Song: "Ohio"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCS-g3HwXdc&ab_channel=HardRainProductions
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.