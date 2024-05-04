In 1970, the US Nat'l Guard Killed Four Students at Kent State Ohio for Protesting Against the Vietnam War - The Kent State Massacre - Never Again!

In 1970, the US National Guard killed four students in the state of Ohio for protesting against the Vietnam War, the Kent State massacre.

◾️Today, right-wing media and politicians are calling for campus protests against Israeli genocide to be crushed by that same National Guard.

Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young - Song: "Ohio"

