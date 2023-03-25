Create New Account
Episode 312: BANKING ON OUR FUTURE from TheHigwire.com
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/banking-on-our-future/

Episode 312: BANKING ON OUR FUTURE

Banking Crisis On The Horizon?; States Mount Opposition to Federal Digital Currencies; German Network Profiles Vaccine-Injured HighWire-Style, German Health Minister Folds; This Doctor, and A-list Celebrity are on a mission to create the ‘home life’ for adults with Autism, and other special needs; Positive Development on HPV Vaccine Mandate Bill in CA

Guests: Catherine Austin Fitts, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Dr. Jerry Kartzinel, Amy Bohn


