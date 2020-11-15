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Projet Eurotopia par Florian Gomet (le "coureur aux pieds nus" de Hold-Up)
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13 views • November 15, 2020
19 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvmjJyYvZMc
florian gomet : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRE7uPFqFeBW4YW1LlLzV7w
La traversée de l'Europe pieds nus, sans argent, sans équipement et en mangeant raw vegan. 3500 km de la France jusqu'à la mer noire, de juin à octobre 2020. Pour tout savoir sur Eurotopia https://floriangomet.com/category/le-projet/
https://floriangomet.com/
florian gomet : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRE7uPFqFeBW4YW1LlLzV7w
La traversée de l'Europe pieds nus, sans argent, sans équipement et en mangeant raw vegan. 3500 km de la France jusqu'à la mer noire, de juin à octobre 2020. Pour tout savoir sur Eurotopia https://floriangomet.com/category/le-projet/
https://floriangomet.com/
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