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'Syndemic' COVID-20 needs 'Social Vaccine' as global food shortage begins
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26 views • October 20, 2020
As countries are furiously stocking food in anticipation of global food shortages, 'experts' are now calling COVID-19 a Syndemic "COVID-20," requiring a 'social vaccine' comprising Universal Basic Income & nutrition, free education, huge dietary changes. The technocrats will stop at nothing, including engineered food shortages, to push their Great Reset into global communism and transhumanism. Christian from Ice Age Farmer breaks it down.
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